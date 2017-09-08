Former Clinton Fundraiser Says Hillary Should ‘Shut The F*** Up And Go Away’

Image Credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Zen Foundation.

A fundraiser for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign said the recent release of her tell-all campaign book hurts the Democratic party and admonished Clinton to step away from the national spotlight.

“The best thing she could do is disappear,” the Clinton fundraiser and surrogate, who played an active role at the convention, told the Hill. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away.”

The unnamed fundraiser’s harsh appraisal of Clinton’s book, “What Happened,” echoes the assessments of a number of democratic lawmakers and Clinton allies, who have bemoaned the timing of the book’s release and the accompanying nationwide book tour.

Democrats are reticent to rehash the 2016 campaign failures, fearing the conversation will only deepen divides between staunch progressives and establishment Democrats at a time when they would like to appear united in opposition to the Trump administration.

Read more


Related Articles

"Greatest Evacuation In History" - 650,000 Ordered To Leave Florida

“Greatest Evacuation In History” – 650,000 Ordered To Leave Florida

U.S. News
Comments
Sheriff: Sex Offenders, Those with Warrants Not Welcome at Hurricane Shelters

Sheriff: Sex Offenders, Those with Warrants Not Welcome at Hurricane Shelters

U.S. News
Comments

Steve Bannon: Mitch McConnell Demanded No More “Drain the Swamp” Talk

U.S. News
Comments

The Truth About Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments

Analysis: US Projected to have Second-lowest Crime Rate Since 1990

U.S. News
Comments

Comments