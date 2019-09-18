Former Congressman Insinuates Kevin Spacey is Responsible For His Accuser's Death

Former Republican Congressman Trey Radel reacted to the news that one of Kevin Spacey’s accusers had died by insinuating that the actor may have been responsible.

The accuser, whose identity was kept secret from Spacey, claimed that the House of Cards star made him touch Spacey’s genitals while performing a massage.

Earlier today it was revealed that the accuser had died after Spacey’s lawyers filed a “notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death.”

This prompted Radel, who was in Congress for a year between January 2013 and January 2014, to suggest that Spacey may have been involved.

Frank Underwood returns https://t.co/1bn7RNTHM6 — Trey Radel (@treyradel) September 18, 2019

“Frank Underwood returns,” tweeted Radel, referring to Spacey’s House of Cards character who became notorious for having his enemies killed and making it look like an accident.

The ex-Congressman was likely joking, but his sentiment was shared by numerous other Twitter users.

So the floodgate is open for rich people murdering their enemies now? That’s just a thing that’s happening now? — Budgorj (@budgorj1) September 18, 2019

Isn’t Spacey a friend of the Clintons? Coincidence that they’ve had so many people associated with them die. — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) September 18, 2019

Well thats not suspicious at all…… — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) September 18, 2019

Over a dozen people have made accusations that Spacey sexually assaulted them, including actor Anthony Rapp who alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14.

Spacey denies the allegations and the charges in the most recent trial against him were dropped.

