Former Defense Minister: Illuminati Is Real & Secretly Running World

Former Canadian Minister of Defense Paul Hellyer said a secretive global elite is running the world and is determined to introduce a One World government.

“You have a got secret cabal that’s actually running the world and they’ve managed to keep this technology under wraps until they can cash in the trillions of oil assets that they’ve got,” he said at an Alien Expo conference last June that recently surfaced on social media.

“The preferred ideal was an inclusive one-world economy dominated by the United States. It was at this stage that there was a virtual merger of the Council [on Foreign Relations] and the U.S. State Department, which in late 1941 created a special committee to consider ‘positive planning’: the advisory committee on positive foreign policy.”

“These were the seeds of a New World Order, and they have been working on it ever since,” he added.

The American people need to wake up and rally together to demand the establishment level with them and come clean about suppressed technology and their goal of establishing a New World Order at humanity’s expense, Hellyer said.

“And it’s not going to change until hundreds of thousands of people band together and say look ‘you’ve got to come clean, tell us what is going on, and change your priorities to save the world for further generations instead of blowing it on wars.’”

This is why the globalists hate President Trump: he represents an existential threat to their designs on a New World Order, according to The Economist.

“The rules-based international order that emerged from the wreckage of the second world war was a huge improvement on any preceding era,” states the article.

“Yet liberal internationalism is now under attack from many sides. Donald Trump’s America First doctrine explicitly repudiates it.”

Watch Hellyer interview with Alex Jones from 2013: