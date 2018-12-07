Former Dem Comms Director Arrested For Child Porn

Image Credits: flickr, mrcacahuate.

The former communications director for the Arkansas Democrat Party was arrested and charged with several crimes related to possessing and distributing child pornography in late November.

“A federal investigation into certain online child exploitation chatrooms has resulted in the arrest of Harold “HL” Moody, Jr.,” said a Justice Department press release. “According to the complaint affidavit, on August 29, 2018, Moody was present in a chatroom when child pornography was being displayed.

Agents observed Moody in the chatroom, via his webcam. Moody’s face was clearly visible and the undercover agent observed what appeared to be an office setting in the background.”

