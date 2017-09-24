Former Democrat Congresswoman calls for ALL NFL players to kneel on Sunday 'against the white supremacist who squats in our White House'

A former Democrat Congresswoman has called for every NFL player to kneel during the national anthem at Sunday’s games, while branding President Donald Trump a ‘white supremacist’.

Donna Edwards, who retired as a US representative for Maryland earlier this year, issued the bold statement on Saturday, responding to Trump’s criticism of NFL players who refuse to stand for the anthem.

‘On Sunday, I hope every @NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w [Colin Kaepernick] against the white supremacist who squats in our White House,’ Edwards said in reference to the former San Francisco quarterback, who is now a free agent.

Edwards continued: ‘For the record, I do stand for the flag. I stand because I respect our Constitution and value the freedom of speech of others not to do so.’

Kneeling during the national anthem began as a form of protest a year ago, when then injury-sidelined Kaepernick began doing it in protest over the treatment of blacks and other people of color.

Trump fanned the flames the controversial form of protest on Friday night with stinging remarks at a rally in Alabama.

