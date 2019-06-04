Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America

A former Democratic congressional candidate attacked white people and the American flag in a series of angry tweets Sunday.

Saira Rao, who ran for Congress in Colorado’s first district last year, blamed white people for making her life “miserable,” and said that she can’t stand the sight of the American flag.

Rao was supported by far-left political action committee (PAC) Justice Democrats during her campaign last year but was easily defeated in the Democratic primary by long-term incumbent Diana DeGette, a white woman.

