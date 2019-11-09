Former EPA Official Says Deep State Is Taking Another Scalp As Agency Comes Under Fire

A member of the so-called deep state is trying to knock out one of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s top lieutenants, a former EPA official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Acting Inspector General Charles Sheehan is out to get EPA Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson, Mandy Gunasekara, a former official with the agency’s air and radiation department, told the DCNF on Friday. Sheehan told Congress in October that Jackson is refusing to participate in ongoing probes.

“It is very telling. It’s just an attempt to embarrass Ryan. Make a big public spectacle. This is the way the deep state works,” Gunasekara said. She was referring to Sheehan’s probe of Jackson’s alleged efforts to pressure a former agency scientist ahead of her congressional testimony.

“To countenance open defiance even in one instance — much less two, both by a senior official setting precedent for himself and all agency staff — is ruinous,” Sheehan wrote in the Oct. 29 letter.

EPA officials said Jackson did the best he could to provide documentation to Sheehan.

“I have neither delayed nor refused to fully cooperate with EPA’s Inspector General,” Jackson wrote in a Nov. 5 letter to Wheeler that was released by the agency.

Read more

Meanwhile, Obama DOJ officials are calling for the arrest of Don Jr. & Alex Jones! Start your weekend informed with the most banned broadcast in the world! Tune in!
By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

ABC Insider: Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape.

ABC Insider: Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape.

U.S. News
Comments
Biden: ‘Vladimir Putin Does Not Want Me To Be President’

Biden: ‘Vladimir Putin Does Not Want Me To Be President’

U.S. News
Comments

Students Told to Pretend They’re ‘Refugees’ From Trump-Fueled Civil War For Homework Project

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Child Rape Stories Are Too ‘Stupid’ For ABC News To Cover

U.S. News
comments

Reports: Eric Holder Considers Jumping into 2020 Presidential Primary, Mike Bloomberg Prepares to Run

U.S. News
comments

Comments