Former ESPN Reporter: I Was Told Not To 'Like' Conservative Tweets

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill was suspended for violating the network’s social media policy a second time when she suggested Dallas Cowboy fans boycott the team’s advertisers. But according to former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry, it was more about the network’s own bottom line than its policies.

McHenry told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “If you go after advertisers like Ford, Bank of America, AT&T, those advertisers are also on ESPN, so not only are you violating the social media policy for the second time in a row, you’re attacking the company’s bottom line so they have a serious issue.”

McHenry says while she was an employee at the network, conservatives didn’t feel as comfortable expressing themselves.

