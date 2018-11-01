Former Fox News Host Reportedly Offered Job of UN Ambassador

What was rumored earlier today now appears to be a done deal: Former Fox News host and current State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert has reportedly been offered the job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The report about the former Fox News host was broken by a current Fox News-er, White House correspondent John Roberts, on Twitter:

Senior Administration Official tells Fox News that @statedeptspox Heather Nauert has been offered the job of UN Ambassador — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 1, 2018

Nauert would replace Nikki Haley in the role, whose decision to step down after two years stunned the Trump administration. The president has considered several current officials for the job of U.N. ambassador, and as of Thursday morning Nauert was reportedly his top pick.

