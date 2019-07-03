Former Google Exec Accused of Running 'Sex Ring' by Ex-Wife

Andy Rubin, the Android founder at the centre of Google’s worldwide sexual harassment protest has been accused of running “a sex ring” by his ex-wife, according to explosive court documents that were made public on Tuesday.

Rie Rubin, who is suing her ex for fraud relating to a pre-nuptial agreement, alleges that during their marriage between 2009 and 2018, Mr Rubin “concealed his numerous and sexual affairs” including “ownership” relationships with women.

The 55-year-old would pay for women’s expenses in exchange for offering them to other men and watch them have sex, she said.

