Former HuffPo Writer Says Trump Jr. Wife Hospitalization Due To 'Coke Binge'

Former Huffington Post contributor Tara Dublin asserted Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump’s hospitalization over white powder found in a letter is actually a cover up for their “coke binge” habit.

“What’s the over/under that it was just her coke dealer dropping off the usual but she did too much and this is a cover story?” Dublin tweeted Monday.

Huffington Post contributor says white powder that hospitalized Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was a cover-up for a coke binge. Totally deranged. pic.twitter.com/E3vrpi6kNg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 12, 2018

“Because you’d have to be on all the drugs to be married to Uday [Saddam Hussein’s eldest son] and also they’re all lying attention whores happy to cause distractions #VanessaTrump #DonJr.”

Dublin pushed back against overwhelming backlash from her comments soon after.

“You guys, CHILL OUT. Vanessa & Don Jr. have a history of coke abuse. It’s a known thing. I made a dumb Twitter joke. They’re not all gold. I’ll delete it but the Snowflake Dogwhistle has been sounded as a distraction, so just on and pretend this is worse than the Administration.”

YOU GUYS, CHILL OUT. Vanessa & Don Jr have a history of coke abuse. Its a known thing. I made a dumb Twitter joke. They’re not all gold. I’ll delete it but the Snowflake Dogwhistle has been sounded as a distraction, so just go on & pretend this is worse than the Administration 🙄 https://t.co/RDplybDyuL — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) February 12, 2018

Donald Trump Sr. had always been against drugs and alcohol since his brother Fred’s death, and repeatedly instilled those values on his children throughout their upbringing.

“Seven o’clock in the morning, I’m going to school—hugs, kisses, and he used to say a couple things. ‘No smoking, no drinking, no drugs.’ I think a great lesson for any kid,” Trump Jr. said in 2006.

Dublin added she no longer has any affiliation with Huffington Post.

I am not a contributor for @HuffPost so please mute your dog whistle, traitor #ThePoorlyEducated #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/ZkHHUgkk68 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) February 12, 2018

