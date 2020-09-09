Former Intel Chief Renews Russia Hoax, Claims 'Putin Had Something On Trump'

Top Deep State officials railed against their former boss in liberal journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, renewing the Russia collusion hoax and claiming President Trump is “dangerous” and “unfit” for a second term.

In the upcoming book “Rage”, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all disparaged Trump for his foreign policy shift away from endless wars and interventionist-driven decision-making.

In one particularly questionable excerpt, Woodward wrote that Coats “continued to harbor the secret belief, one that had grown rather than lessened, although unsupported by intelligence proof, that Putin had something on Trump.”

Woodward noted that Coats believed Putin was blackmailing Trump despite finding “no proof, period.”

Coats and his team “examined the intelligence as carefully as possible,” Woodward writes. “There was no proof, period. But Coats’s doubts continued, never fully dissipating.”

“How else to explain the president’s behavior? Coats could see no other explanation,” Woodward wrote. “He was sure that Trump had chosen to play on the dark side — the moneyed interests in the New York real estate culture, and international finance with its corrupt, anything-to-make-a-buck dealmaking. Anything to get ahead, anything to make a deal.”

Not only did Coats not find any evidence of such an outrageous claim, but the FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” probe and special counsel Robert Mueller also found zero evidence of “Russian collusion”, as thoroughly described in the Justice Department Inspector General’s 2018 report.

Mattis and Tillerson also weighed in on Trump’s pivot away from military-industrial complex policy, with Mattis claiming Trump is “dangerous” and “unfit”, and Tillerson calling Kushner’s role in Middle East peace negotiations “nauseating to watch.”

Trump called out the military-industrial complex during a press conference Monday, saying that the Pentagon leadership was likely upset that he was disrupting the defense contractors’ bottom line.

Trump: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars, so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy" pic.twitter.com/uu1UnBnHbT — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2020

These Deep State remarks surfaced just as the Trump administration brokered a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and announced a further reduction in U.S. forces from Iraq and Afghanistan.

