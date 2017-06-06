Former Islamic Extremist Warns Britain 'In the Midst of Jihadist Insurgency'

Maajid Nawaz has claimed Britain is in the “midst of a jihadist insurgency” after a terrorists launched three deadly terror attacks in as many months.

Nawaz, an LBC radio host, was speaking after it was reported the three terrorists who killed seven people and injured at least 48 more after launching a deadly attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Nawaz told Fox News: “I think we have to come to terms with the fact that Europe, Britain and the rest of Europe are in the midst of a full-blown jihadist insurgency.”

