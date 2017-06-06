Former Islamic Extremist Warns Britain 'In the Midst of Jihadist Insurgency'

Image Credits: Wiki.

Maajid Nawaz has claimed Britain is in the “midst of a jihadist insurgency” after a terrorists launched three deadly terror attacks in as many months.

Nawaz, an radio host, was speaking after it was reported the three terrorists who killed seven people and injured at least 48 more after launching a deadly attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Nawaz told Fox News: “I think we have to come to terms with the fact that Europe, Britain and the rest of Europe are in the midst of a full-blown jihadist insurgency.”

Read more


Related Articles

Not Internet Control, But Border Control & Armed Citizens to Fight Jihad

Not Internet Control, But Border Control & Armed Citizens to Fight Jihad

World at War
Comments
UN: ISIL Kills 163 People in Mosul in One Day

UN: ISIL Kills 163 People in Mosul in One Day

World at War
Comments

‘Lion of London’ – Man Fought Armed Jihadists With Bare Hands

World at War
Comments

Is London Bridge Terror Attack A False Flag?

World at War
Comments

ISIS Threatens New Attacks in France

World at War
Comments

Comments