Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke Endorses Ilhan Omar: She's 'NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!'

In a recent radio broadcast, former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke praised Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her recent statements against Israel.

In a description of Duke’s podcast Thursday, Omar was credited for defying what he referred to as “Z.O.G.”

“By Defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!” screamed a headline at Duke’s website.

A Thursday show description reads:

“Today Dr. Duke and Eric Striker of the Public Space had the kind of fun and informative show we have come to expect from our Thunder and Lightning Thor’s Day broadcasts. In particular, they heaped praise on Ilhan Omar (D-New Somalia) for being the one person in Congress willing to notice AIPAC and the “dual” loyalty of many (((members of Congresss))).”

The headline was accompanied by an image featuring a heart eyes emoji and Rep. Omar (D-Minn.), which was also shared on Twitter.

Dr Duke & Eric Striker: By Defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress! https://t.co/R4d4X81xdv pic.twitter.com/C083V57VQp — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 7, 2019

Duke’s endorsement comes as Dems, including fellow freshmen congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), have come to Omar’s defense after recent comments criticizing Israel were largely deemed anti-Semitic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday also dismissed the controversy over Omar’s comments, saying “I do not believe that she understood the full weight of the words.”

.@SpeakerPelosi on Rep. @ilhanmn comments: "It's up to her to explain, but I do not believe that she understood the full weight of the words." pic.twitter.com/sxwMvXNhme — CSPAN (@cspan) March 7, 2019

NPR lays out Omar’s troubles which stem from a tweet made last month.

In February, Omar responded to a tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald, who posted about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening to punish Omar and another congresswoman for being critical of Israel.

Omar wrote back, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a line about $100 bills from a Puff Daddy song. Critics jumped on the tweet and said Omar was calling up a negative and harmful stereotype of Jewish Americans.

In another tweet soon after, Omar named the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, saying it was funding Republican support for Israel.

President Donald Trump on Monday added to the pressure on Dems to address Omar’s remarks in a tweet calling their inaction a “dark day for Israel.”

Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel. Jewish groups have just sent a petition to Speaker Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from Foreign Relations Committee. A dark day for Israel! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

During the 2016 presidential campaign, mainstream media outlets incessantly demonized then candidate Trump for his loose affiliation with Duke during his flirt with a presidential bid in 2000 when he was part of the Reform party.

It is doubtful Omar will receive the same treatment.

H/t: TheGatewayPundit.com