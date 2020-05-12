Former Lawmaker: “Eric Holder Either Incompetent Or Untruthful About Gun Running”

The GOP lawmaker who spearheaded the investigation into former Attorney General Eric Holder’s “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal says he must be held accountable for those crimes.

Sandy Adams, a former undercover law enforcement officer, pointed out Holder’s culpability in the 2009-2011 gun-running operation into Mexico which put those weapons into cartel members who eventually murdered Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, after Mexico signaled that America can still apologize for the corrupt gun-running sting.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I can tell you that it is highly unlikely that guns would have been able to walk across the Southern border without approval from the Attorney General,” Adams told The Gateway Pundit on Monday.

“The fact that Attorney General Holder claimed he had now knowledge of this operation until after Agent Terry was murdered means he was incompetent or untruthful.”

Adams grilled Holder on Capitol Hill over his role in the botched operation in 2011, which led to Holder’s infamous “don’t dictate to me” line.

