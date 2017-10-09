Former MSNBC Host: Hillary Clinton's Silence On Harvey Weinstein 'Unacceptable'

Liberal pundit and former Democratic House candidate Krystal Ball on Monday called out and shamed Hillary Clinton for not condemning Democratic mega-donor Harvey Weinstein.

The New York Times revealed last week that Weinstein had settled sexual harassment claims with at least eight different women. Since then a number of prominent Democrats have returned or redirected donations from the high-powered media mogul, while others dodged the issue entirely.

Among the Democrats who were friendly with Weinstein and received his donations was Clinton. Actor and comedian Nathan Lane even said over the weekend that he was attacked by Weinstein during Clinton’s birthday party in 2000 after telling a joke he did not like.

