Former Muslim: Islamists Emboldened by PC Culture

Bending over backwards to appease followers of Islam only serves to embolden radical Islamists, a former Muslim said on Tucker Carlson Tonight following a terror attack in London Wednesday.

Women’s rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali explained Islamists aren’t concerned with whether a society accepts their culture or not.

“I think that if you look at the Islamists they don’t go to the liberals and say, ‘Thank you so much for letting us, you know, take over. We’ll stop terrorizing you.’ They don’t do it,” Ali argued.

“So what you’re saying is the Islamists don’t want sensitivity above all, that’s not their goal?” Carlson followed up.

Ali, the founder of the AHA Foundation which defends critics of Islam, answered that the Islamists’ ultimate goal is to create a global “Sharia compliant” society no matter the cost.

“The Islamists want one thing and that is a Sharia compliant society and eventually the world. That’s what their aim is. It sounds crazy to you and me and everyone else, but that’s their objective.”

Ali also described the infrastructure by which Islam takes over a culture, including indoctrination, intimidation and physical violence known as “jihad.”

“And whoever is in their way is their enemy,” Ali said.

“And it doesn’t matter how nice the liberals are, how accommodating and obliging they are, that’s the objective of the Islamists. And if you don’t understand that I don’t think you should be in the business of making legislation or in the business of authority leadership because you are just incapable of understanding that problem.”

The former Dutch parliamentarian also claimed nations which welcome the culture aren’t perceived positively by Islamists; rather, the religion sees cultural integration as the work of God, and outright rejects the ideas of non-Muslims.

“They remind us that we don’t have that moral standing because the Islamist sees non-Muslims and non-Muslim ideas and even non-Islamist ideas as illegitimate, as against the idea of God. And I think we empower them because every time we appease and appease and appease, they see that as – you know they see God’s hand, their perception of God – they see God’s hand as making it easier for them to advance their agenda.”

In the interview, Ali also voiced her support for President Trump’s executive order which temporarily bans travel from six terror-prone nations.

Ali’s foundation website describes her as “someone who is not afraid to speak out when she feels it necessary.”

The activist’s comments come in the wake of a London terror attack Wednesday outside of the British Parliament which left four dead at the hands of a radical Islamist.