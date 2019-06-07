Former NSA Head's Emergency Message To President Trump

Former NSA head William Binney says President Trump should appoint a “radical patriot” who will actually prosecute the Deep State for the crimes they have committed.

Binney joins Alex to expose the double standards currently being held at the Department of Justice.

Binney also sounded the alarm about the coup now being attempted by the Deep State.

President Trump must take this seriously before it’s too late.

Also, the NSA has colluded with Big Tech in order to frame certain people for electronic crimes they did not actually commit.

Binney joined Alex Jones to break down exactly how this is possible and how you can protect yourself from the Deep State.