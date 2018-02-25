Former NYPD Chief: Broward County Sheriff Should Resign

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said it was “outrageous” if reports were confirmed that four Broward County sheriff’s deputies failed to enter the Parkland, Florida, high school during a February 14 shooting that claimed 17 lives.

“It’s outrageous. I’ve never heard anything like this before,” Kerik told Newsmax on Saturday.

“If these reports are true, these deputies are constitutionally bound to engage the shooter to protect the students,” Kerik added.

He said the deputies should be investigated by the Florida attorney general’s office, not by an interagency probe of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department. If they neglected their duty, he maintained they should be charged with “criminally negligent homicide.”

