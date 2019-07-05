Former NYPD Commissioner Wants Antifa Classified as Domestic Terror Group

A former New York City police commissioner said Wednesday that he wants to see Antifa categorized as a domestic terror organization after its members brutally beat a conservative journalist covering a protest in Portland, Ore., last week.

Andy Ngo, a reporter for the conservative-leaning publication Quillette, was attacked by members of the anti-fascism group Antifa on Saturday when far-left antifascists clashed with far-right Proud Boys.

“This is an extremely violent group that goes out, threatens, intimidates, attacks with extreme violence for political reasons,” Bernard Kerik, former NYPD commissioner, said on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight this week. Kerik started an anti-terror task force under Mayor Giuliani’s administration, and Giuliani now represents President Trump.

