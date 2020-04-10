Former NYT Reporter: COVID-19 Lockdowns Based on Flawed Models

A former New York Times reporter is challenging the mainstream coronavirus narrative, arguing that the prevailing response strategy is based on flawed models.

Alex Berenson, who worked for the Times from 1999 to 2020, primarily covering the pharmaceutical industry, has analyzed COVID-19 data for weeks and determined that forcing the economy to a standstill is not merited given the virus’ realities.

“The response we have taken has caused enormous societal devastation, I don’t think that’s too strong a word,” he told Fox News in an interview.

Berenson tweeted this week that many parts of the country have failed to experience the projected saturation of the healthcare system.

Yes. But. In February I was worried about the virus. By mid-March I was more scared about the economy. But now I’m starting to get genuinely nervous. This isn’t complicated. The models don’t work. The hospitals are empty. WHY ARE WE STILL TALKING ABOUT INDEFINITE LOCKDOWNS? https://t.co/ab4dI8aS6Z — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

Berenson first challenged a model by the imperial College in London after one of the model’s authors appeared to walk back projections saying 500,000 Britons would die from the disease, revising his figure to about 20,000.

“That was March 22 or 23, and ever since then I’ve been paying incredibly close attention to the modeling and trying to figure out whether it lines up with what we’re seeing in reality — and the answer is it hasn’t lined up at all,” Berenson said.

