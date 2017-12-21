Former Obama Adviser Calls For Death Of GOP Leadership On Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter.

Obama adviser Ben Rhodes crossed the line with many Americans when he tweeted that he hopes for the death of Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence.

Another Obama aide, Dan Pfeiffer, commented on an Instagram picture posted by Donald Trump, saying, “I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted.”

Replying to Pfeiffer’s comment, Rhodes added, “And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence.”

Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who survived an assassination attempt in June when a psychotic liberal targeted conservative politicians, replied to Rhodes by warning, “You may want to reconsider your rhetoric.”

Twitter users were quick to share their feelings with Rhodes, but the former Obama adviser has yet to respond.

This is just the latest example of the left openly calling for violence against conservatives.


Related Articles

US tax reform breaks "global rules," EU claims

US tax reform breaks “global rules,” EU claims

Globalism
Comments
WaPo Lies, Claims Alex Jones Said FBI Will Kill Trump

WaPo Lies, Claims Alex Jones Said FBI Will Kill Trump

Globalism
Comments

Immigrant lied about age in major case over illegals’ right to abortion

Globalism
Comments

Trump: Open Border, Not Climate, Is Security Threat

Globalism
Comments

Donald Trump Jr: Top Government Officials Conspiring Against President

Globalism
Comments

Comments