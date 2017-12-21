Former Obama Adviser Calls For Death Of GOP Leadership On Twitter

Obama adviser Ben Rhodes crossed the line with many Americans when he tweeted that he hopes for the death of Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence.

Another Obama aide, Dan Pfeiffer, commented on an Instagram picture posted by Donald Trump, saying, “I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted.”

I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted pic.twitter.com/mifuyBk6YY — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2017

Replying to Pfeiffer’s comment, Rhodes added, “And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence.”

And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence https://t.co/fOrm1JZwpu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 21, 2017

Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who survived an assassination attempt in June when a psychotic liberal targeted conservative politicians, replied to Rhodes by warning, “You may want to reconsider your rhetoric.”

You may want to reconsider your rhetoric. https://t.co/VQVWej6n00 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 21, 2017

Twitter users were quick to share their feelings with Rhodes, but the former Obama adviser has yet to respond.

Your obit should include this picture https://t.co/Lyxcqi6MCy pic.twitter.com/dRM3wC8Sth — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 21, 2017

The most shameful #BenRhodes hypocrisy is that he was appointed by Obama to the #Holocaust Memorial Council! After he advocated for the #IranDeal and was chief supporter of #Obama allowing the United Nations #UN to condemn #Israel policy as illegal! https://t.co/Wvug34Cw31 — Michael Harris (@michaelharrisdr) December 20, 2017

I'd take Steve Scalise over Ben Rhodes any day of the week and twice on Sunday. https://t.co/eBy9ptjoyj — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) December 21, 2017

Wishing death on your political opponents? You are truly the most disgusting people ever to have occupied the White House. Thank God @realDonaldTrump is undoing much of the damage you did. https://t.co/Wddftb7PYG — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 21, 2017

Hoping people die? Tolerant progressive liberal I see. — Matt Marksberry (@SirLEFTYDuro) December 21, 2017

This is just the latest example of the left openly calling for violence against conservatives.