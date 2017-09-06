Former Obama Chief Promises ‘Trump-free Zone’ In Chicago

Obama’s former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, now mayor of Chicago, has promised high school students that they will enjoy a ‘Trump-free zone’, and that illegal immigrants will not have to worry about the President ending the so called “Dreamers” program.

Speaking at Solorio Academy High School, Emanuel outlined out his position on Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, stating “To all the Dreamers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home. And you have nothing to worry about.”

“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about,” Emanuel added.

“And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.” he added.

Following Emmanuel’s comments, Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool told Chicago Sun-Times that the schools in the city will serve as a “sanctuary” for undocumented students.

“You are safe and secure here to learn, to grow and to pursue your dreams and we hope that you do so.” Claypool said.

He even added that federal authorities would be banned from the premises.

“We do not allow federal agents on these grounds and in this building,”Claypool asserted.

Last week it was announced that President Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program which, among other things, grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

The program is seen as controversial, not only for offering amnesty to illegal immigrants, but also due to the fact that Congress, not the executive branch, is responsible for writing immigration law. Trump has vowed to oversee the issue and to make sure Congress acts.