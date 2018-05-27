Former Obama CIA Director: Trump Trying To 'Delegitimize' Mueller Probe

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden on Sunday said President Trump is spreading misinformation about alleged attacks on his campaign and administration in an effort to solicit empathy from the public amid special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation.

“He is simply trying to delegitimatize the Mueller investigation, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and he is willing to throw almost anything against the wall,” Hayden told Martha Raddatz, guest host of ABC’s “This Week.”

“Martha, this is part of a stream. Remember wiretapping Trump Tower, unmasking U.S. identities, FISA applications that were abused and now we have this. All of those are wrong. All of those are incorrect. All of those are stunningly normal in the development of intelligence and law enforcement,” Hayden added.

