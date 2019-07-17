Former Obama Cybersecurity Chief Says Thiel Correct to Call Out Google's China Ties

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel was right to call out Alphabet’s Google for working with China, former Barack Obama White House cybersecurity chief Richard Clarke told CNBC on Wednesday.

“Here’s what I think is true: Google refused to work for the Pentagon on artificial intelligence,” said Richard Clarke, whose 30-year government career also included stints as White House counterterrorism coordinator under former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Clarke was referencing Google’s contract with the Defense Department, which expired earlier this year and was not renewed.

“If you turn around and you work on artificial intelligence in China, and you don’t really know what they’re going to do with that, I think there’s an issue,” Clarke said in a “Squawk Box” interview.

Google’s work with the Chinese government could be tantamount to treason, and an investigation would shed light on the inner workings of the information controlling behemoth.


