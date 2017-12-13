Former Planned Parenthood VP Tina Smith Replaces Disgraced Pro-Abortion Senator Al Franken

Image Credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

With disgraced pro-abortion Senator Al Franken stepping down from his Senate seat after being exposed of multiple counts of sexual harassment, Minnesota is getting a new Senator. Unfortunately the state as merely replacing one abortion activists with another.

Today, pro-abortion Gov, Mark Dayton replaced Franken with a former executive of the Planned Parenthood abortion company, Tina Smith.

Leo LaLonde, President of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, was disappointed but not surprised by the news.

“Gov. Mark Dayton’s appointment of Tina Smith to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate is overwhelmingly disappointing to the state’s pro-life majority. An abortion industry insider, Ms. Smith is a former vice president of Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, the state’s leading performer of abortion. The choice of Ms. Smith is particularly egregious to Minnesota’s pro-life citizens, who will have no representation in the Senate,” he told LifeNews.

