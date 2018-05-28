Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized in Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday afternoon for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his spokesman.

“He will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” according to spokesman Jim McGrath on Twitter. “The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush was in Maine this weekend to attend an American Legion pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport in honor of Memorial Day.

