Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized in Maine

Image Credits: Bob Levey/Getty Images.

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday afternoon for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his spokesman.

“He will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” according to spokesman Jim McGrath on Twitter. “The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Bush was in Maine this weekend to attend an American Legion pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport in honor of Memorial Day.

