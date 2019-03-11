Former Prime Minister Tony Blair ‘Secretly Advising’ Macron on How to Stop Brexit

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has been secretly briefing against his own country to the leaders of foreign powers in an attempt to frustrate Brexit, according to claims made in a British newspaper.

The arch-globalist, among whose best-known achievements include leading the United Kingdom into the Iraq War under false pretences before leaving government to take on several extremely lucrative advisory and speaking roles and making himself tens of millions of pounds in the process, has been secretly briefing France’s President on how to stop Brexit.

Fellow globalist leader Emmanuel Macron has received advice from Tony Blair on how to frustrate Brexit, claims Britain’s Daily Telegraph, citing “Sources in Paris”. The newspaper reports Mr Blair has spoken to President Macron, and met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss Brexit, and has advised Europe to give Britain no concessions at all, and that such hard-ball tactics will see London eventually give up on Brexit altogether.

Breitbart London reported in 2018 that Michel Barnier, the European Union’s hardline Euro-Federalist Brexit negotiator had also met with the Tony Blair Institute.

