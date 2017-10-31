Former Prosecutor Calls Manafort Indictment ‘Shaky And Overcharged’

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s indictment against Paul Manafort and Richard Gates is “much ado about nothing,” according to a former federal prosecutor.

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy wrote in National Review Online that Mueller’s indictments are about getting Manafort and Gates to cooperate, and, for now, have nothing to do with allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“From President Trump’s perspective, the indictment is a boon from which he can claim that the special counsel has no actionable collusion case,” McCarthy wrote.

“It appears to reaffirm former FBI director James Comey’s multiple assurances that Trump is not a suspect,” he wrote. “And, to the extent it looks like an attempt to play prosecutorial hardball with Manafort, the president can continue to portray himself as the victim of a witch hunt.”

