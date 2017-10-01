Former Reddit CEO: Twitter Should Ban Trump

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao said Monday that Twitter should ban President Donald Trump.

“I think [Twitter] should ban Donald Trump,” Pao said in an interview with Bloomberg Technology. “I think that’s a huge problem that he has this behavior that’s very counter to the terms of service, and yet he continues to be given this huge platform to dominate and to encourage more of the same bad behavior.”

“[Trump] is harassing of people, he threatens people on the platform, and then he uses his influence to get people to harass other people on the platform,” Pao added.

Read more