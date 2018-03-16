Former SA President Hit With Arms Deal Corruption Charges

Image Credits: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is to face corruption charges over a $2.5 billion arms deal, prosecutors said, as a years-old scandal returned to haunt him within weeks of his fall from power.

It was a stunning judicial development on a continent where political “Big Men” rarely have to face their accusers in court.

Zuma, who was forced to resign by his ruling African National Congress (ANC) last month, was at the center of a 1990s deal to buy European military kit that has cast a shadow over politics in South Africa for years.

