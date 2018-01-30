Former Secret Service Agent: FISA Memo will Implicate Obama!

The secret FISA memo will likely reveal former President Obama was privy to intel obtained from spying on the Trump campaign, ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino says.

Speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Monday, Bongino claimed the much-anticipated memo, soon to be released pending President Trump’s approval, could implicate many in the previous administration, including President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“It is not a coincidence that Devin Nunes, who has an entire scope of what happened went back in March to the White House facility to read very specific intel that I think will very likely be in this memo,” Bongino told Carlson.

“What am I saying by this? That the information was likely breached to Barack Obama. What does that mean? That means that this information was being used by Hillary and all of this other stuff that was in this dossier and all of this spying was probably being inserted into daily briefs by Barack Obama. Why else would Nunes have to go to the White House to read it?”

“That makes sense,” Carlson responds, “and of course it was the Obama administration that pushed for the surveillance powers over the Trump campaign.”

Bongino had previously claimed the FISA memo’s contents would dismantle Obama’s reputation as a political rockstar.

“Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see,” Bongino tweeted.

The highly-anticipated memo, which President Trump has five days to sign off on, is said to detail how the Obama administration and Justice Department used the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to launch illegal surveillance on the Trump presidential campaign ahead of his election.

Bongino served as a Secret Service agent for over a decade and throughout the George W. Bush and Obama presidencies.

