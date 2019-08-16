Former Top Porn Star Now Lives in an Underground Homeless Camp

Video footage shot by a Dutch film crew shows how former top porn star Jenni Lee now lives in an underground homeless camp in Las Vegas.

Lee worked in the porn industry for 14 years, with her final appearance occurring in 2016.

Despite presumably making good money during that time, she now lives in a subterranean tunnel.

“I actually got very famous, I should still be top 100 on some list…I used to be so hot,” she said.

Lee asserts that she is treated well by the other homeless people and has made “more genuine friends” than when she wasn’t living in the camp.

“I’m happy, I’ve everything I need here,” said Lee, who said she could get out of the underground camp but saw no reason to leave.

She said she liked living in the camp despite there being no water or natural light.

Lee’s fellow ex-porn star Mia Khalifa recently made headlines for claiming she only made $12,000 dollars during her short lived career.

Khalifa said she found it extremely difficult getting a “normal” job after quitting the industry.

Hopefully Mia doesn’t end up like Jenni.

