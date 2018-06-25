Former Toys R Us CEO Mulls Saving Chain

Image Credits: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Wikimedia Commons.

Jerry Storch, a former CEO of bankrupt Toys R Us, is reportedly considering reviving the toy retailer and has been working with investors and bankers to stitch his plan together.

Bloomberg reported Monday afternoon that Storch has been working with Credit Suisse Group as a financial advisor, based on the publication’s conversations with people familiar with the situation. Talks have also included Fairfax Financial Holdings, the investment firm that acquired the Canadian unit of Toys R Us, those sources told Bloomberg.

Storch declined CNBC’s request for comment. Toys R Us, Credit Suisse and Fairfax didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

