Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Arrested As Part Of Mueller Probe

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who has been under scrutiny by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his alleged contacts with Wikileaks, has been arrested In Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on a seven-count indictment: One count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering.

BREAKING: Roger Stone has been arrested following an indictment by Robert Mueller pic.twitter.com/pFmAigDmNU — kadhim (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhimshubber) January 25, 2019

The arrest isn’t exactly a surprise: Stone has long said he expected to be indicted by a grand jury convened by Mueller.

As reporters comb through the Stone indictment, one twitter user pointed out that Mueller had determined that Stone had been “contacted by senior campaign officials to inquire about future releases” of information stolen by Wikileaks from the DNC.

CNN Exclusive Video: Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He was arrested by the FBI Friday morning at his home in Florida, his lawyer tells CNN. https://t.co/Y715h2VvAD pic.twitter.com/l4m5Q0YQqr — CNN International (@cnni) January 25, 2019

Stone will make an initial appearance later Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Late last year, Trump famously tweeted a congratulatory message to Stone after the advisor said he would never testify against the president – something that is likely being scrutinized by investigators. The indictment, which was under seal until Stone was taken into custody, was handed down by the jury on Thursday.

Read the indictment below:

Stone Indictment 012419 by Zerohedge on Scribd



Gabe Hoffman, the film producer who is working to expose Hollywood’s pedophilia networks through his documentary film “An Open Secret,” joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down Vanity Fair’s new exposé on proven child predator Bryan Singer and reveal who the hammer will drop on next.