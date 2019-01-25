Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Arrested As Part Of Mueller Probe

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who has been under scrutiny by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his alleged contacts with Wikileaks, has been arrested In Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on a seven-count indictment: One count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering.

The arrest isn’t exactly a surprise: Stone has long said he expected to be indicted by a grand jury convened by Mueller.

As reporters comb through the Stone indictment, one twitter user pointed out that Mueller had determined that Stone had been “contacted by senior campaign officials to inquire about future releases” of information stolen by Wikileaks from the DNC.

Stone will make an initial appearance later Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Late last year, Trump famously tweeted a congratulatory message to Stone after the advisor said he would never testify against the president – something that is likely being scrutinized by investigators. The indictment, which was under seal until Stone was taken into custody, was handed down by the jury on Thursday.

Read the indictment below:

Stone Indictment 012419 by Zerohedge on Scribd


Gabe Hoffman, the film producer who is working to expose Hollywood’s pedophilia networks through his documentary film “An Open Secret,” joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down Vanity Fair’s new exposé on proven child predator Bryan Singer and reveal who the hammer will drop on next.


Related Articles

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Producer Admits He Was "Waiting" Outside Roger Stone's House an Hour Before Arrest

CNN Producer Admits He Was “Waiting” Outside Roger Stone’s House an Hour Before Arrest

U.S. News
Comments

Greta Van Susteren Suggests FBI Tipped Off CNN Before Raiding Roger Stone

U.S. News
comments

If President Trump Tries To Declare A National Emergency To Build The Wall, The Democrats Plan To Use Lawsuits To Keep It From Ever Being Built

U.S. News
comments

Microsoft ‘Fake News’ Filter NewsGuard Rates Sites that Falsely Attacked Covington Kids as ‘Trustworthy’

U.S. News
comments

Comments