Former Trump Aide: FBI Informant Was Not The Only Obama Plant In Campaign

A former aide to the President has claimed that the FBI was not the only agency under the control of Barack Obama to attempt to infiltrate the Trump campaign, and that there were in fact multiple plants.

Republican consultant Michael Caputo made the charges during an appearance on Fox News Monday.

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact. This informant, this person [who] they tried to plant into the campaign … he’s not the only person who came into the campaign.” Caputo said.

“And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came into the campaign.” he added.

“I know because they came at me,” Caputo continued. “And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”

Caputo suggested that when the full picture is known, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others within the intelligence network will face punishment.

“When we finally find out the truth about this, Director Clapper and the rest of them will be wearing some orange suits,” Caputo stated.

Appearing on CNN, Clapper himself admitted that the FBI likely had a mole within the Trump campaign. He claimed it was in order to stave of foreign influence.

Former DNI James Clapper: "I wish the President was aggressive about doing something about the Russians undermining us as he is about this informant" https://t.co/GiKvw8nRNA https://t.co/6MYPGJbDHM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 22, 2018

“I wish the president was aggressive about doing something about the Russians undermining us as he is about this informant,” Clapper said.

Despite this admission, and the proof uncovered so far regarding Stefan Halper, a professor working as an FBI informant, the story is being labelled ‘Trump’s new conspiracy theory‘ by his critics.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Republicans are calling for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the alleged misconduct at the FBI and Justice Department.

Appearing on Fox News, Washington Free Beacon senior writer Elizabeth Harrington noted that the media reaction to the revelations has been ‘remarkable’.

“Almost two years of the breathless coverage in the media about Trump and Russia, not finding any evidence, the biggest bombshell to date – that they had a informant, flying people out to London to spy on the campaign – [and] the media says ‘oh, no big deal, nothing to see here,'” Harrington said.