Former Trump Campaign Official Claims Las Vegas Shooter Made ISIS Tape

A former Trump campaign official is making extraordinary claims he was leaked information from within the White House that Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock made an ISIS propaganda tape and that authorities are refusing to reveal that the mass shooting was a terror attack.

Former Massachusetts Trump campaign official James Brower posted a series of tweets last night claiming he was leaked information about Paddock being inspired by ISIS to carry out the mass shooting.

“There is a video, this video will prove the motive. He had a secret digital profile that was uncovered over the last 24 hrs,” claims Brower.

“Motive will be pretty shocking, I won’t say much but it will definitely change a lot of things going forward,” he added.

“I’m being told the video basically speaks about a network, they wouldn’t tell me directly if it was ISIS but they threw little hints that it was,” Brower told Infowars.

“The reason the video more than likely is never released is because they believe it will trigger the “cells” he speaks of,” according to Brower.

“There should be a statement on motive soon,” he added, “They believe he was inspired by ISIS.”

He also claims that there was a second person who helped Paddock plot the attack that the gunman was seen with three days prior to the massacre. This individual left before the shooting began, according to Brower. Hotel receipts suggest that Paddock was with another person days before the shooting.

Authorities have now acknowledged that Paddock had “help” and originally planned to escape and carry out other atrocities. His car contained fertilizer that could be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of the explosive substance Tannerite, clearly suggesting he was planning a car bombing.

Brower claims the source leaking his the information is an individual within the Trump cabinet. The former Trump campaign official did previously release information about Paul Manafort being wiretapped before it became public.

Brower also claims that Paddock’s digital profile “showed he researched many of the massacres committed by IS lately in Europe.”

However, Fox News reports that after “Analyzing Paddock’s computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.”

It is important to emphasize that Infowars does not endorse the veracity of Brower’s claims and they conflict with what officials investigating the case have revealed.

However, it’s important to add that Sheriff Joe Lombardo did acknowledge that the shooter may have been “radicalized” and that he may have had an accomplice who helped organize the plot.

In addition, after ISIS released the latest issue of their newsletter, which showed a picture of the Mandalay Bay drenched in blood, New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi noted that the terror group’s claim of responsibility may not have been false.

Callimachi goes on to point out that “ISIS has rarely claimed attacks that were not by either their members or sympathizers” and that “In their chatrooms, they are claiming that the West and the media is leading a cover-up in order to hide the “martyrdom” of their brother.”

“This group has been more right than its been wrong,” she states, before asking that Paddock’s family be asked if he had converted to Islam.

