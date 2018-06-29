Former Trump-Hating Liberal Takes The Red Pill

Sometimes all it takes is being humiliated on national television.


Related Articles

Hotep Jesus Triggers Alex Jones

Hotep Jesus Triggers Alex Jones

Special Reports
Comments
Pro-Trump Actress Mindy Robinson Speaks Out Against Internet Censorship

Pro-Trump Actress Mindy Robinson Speaks Out Against Internet Censorship

Special Reports
Comments

‘F**K Borders, F**K Walls,’ Protesters Surround ICE Headquarters

Special Reports
Comments

Comey Kept Assange Captive to Hide DNC Fraud

Special Reports
Comments

Netflix’s Pedo-Porn & Mom Shoots Pedo Breaking Into Home

Special Reports
Comments

Comments