Formula 1 Grid Girls Now Unemployed Because "Feminists Think They Know Best"

Formula 1 grid girls have been told to leave motorsports, but they’re making one last stand on social media.

Just a few days after the Professional Darts Corporation banned its walk-on girls, Formula 1 followed the same path by banning the use of promo models, commonly called grid girls, commencing with the start of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The role of grid girls is to conduct promotional tasks on behalf of blue chip sponsors. They wear clothing bearing the name of the sponsor, interact with the crowd, and carry driver name boards on the grid.

