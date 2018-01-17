Fossilized "Eyeball" Survived 120 Million Years

Image Credits: Denise Chan, Flickr.

Scientists have discovered a surprisingly “visionary” detail about a dinosaur-age bird that had a tooth-filled beak: It could likely see in color.

An analysis of the 120-million-year-old bird revealed that the creature’s eye tissues — more specially, its rods and cones — had fossilized in remarkable condition. (Whereas rods sense grey tones, cones detect colors.)

“We discovered a fossilized bird eye with soft tissue for the first time in the world,” said study co-researcher Baochun Zhou, an associate professor of paleontology at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, in China. [Avian Ancestors: Images of Dinosaurs That Learned to Fly]

Read more


Related Articles

Photos, Video Show Meteor Descending, Meteoroid Explosion Over Southeast Michigan

Photos, Video Show Meteor Descending, Meteoroid Explosion Over Southeast Michigan

Science & Tech
Comments
'Son Of Blackbird': Boeing, Lockheed Martin Racing To Build Hypersonic Plane

‘Son Of Blackbird’: Boeing, Lockheed Martin Racing To Build Hypersonic Plane

Science & Tech
Comments

James O’Keefe’s Hidden Cameras Capture Hundreds Of Twitter Employees Spying On Everything We Do

Science & Tech
Comments

French Startup Launches Hydrogen-Powered Bicycles

Science & Tech
Comments

Bitcoin slides 18 percent on crackdown fears; crypto rivals also plunge

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments