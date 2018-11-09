"Found" Ballots Could Swing Fla.

…President Trump threw another wrench into the evening, announcing on Twitter that “Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach.” He did not elaborate, but speaking to Fox News’ “Hannity,” Scott said he had directed a Florida law enforcement agency to probe the matter.

“Late Tuesday night, our win was projected to be around 57,000 votes,” Scott told reporters. “By Wednesday morning, that lead dropped to 38,000. By Wednesday evening, it was around 30,000. This morning, it was around 21,000. Now, it is 15,000.”

He continued: “On election night, Broward County said there were 634,000 votes cast. At 1 a.m. today, there were 695,700 ballots cast on election day. At 2:30 p.m. today, the number was up to 707,223 ballots cast on Election Day. And we just learned, that the number has increased to 712,840 ballots cast on Election Day. In Palm Beach County, there are 15,000 new votes found since election night.
