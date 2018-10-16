Founder Of Patriot Prayer Breakfast Breaks Down Leftist Hatred

Founder Of Patriot Prayer Group Joey Gibson joins Alex Jones to talk about latest Patriot rally. Antifa rioting continues as The Mayor of Portland allows and defends the ‘stand down’ of police.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why They Are Banning The NPC Meme On The Internet

Why They Are Banning The NPC Meme On The Internet

Special Reports
Comments
Mattis-Bezos Connection: 'He’s Kind of a Democrat'

Mattis-Bezos Connection: ‘He’s Kind of a Democrat’

Special Reports
Comments

China Is Officially At War With The United States And Is Working With Big Tech

Special Reports
Comments

Globalism Is Dead! Nationalists Are Winning Elections Worldwide

Special Reports
Comments

Treasure Hunters Believe FBI Stole Their Civil War Gold

Special Reports
Comments

Comments