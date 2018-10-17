Four giant exoplanets discovered around a single young star

Researchers have discovered a strange, young toddler star with four massive planets in orbit around it. This is the first time that so many massive planets have been found in such a young stellar system.

The star at the center of this system, CI Tau, is only two million years old and surrounded by a protoplanetary disk made up of dust and ice. In this disk, the system’s planets, asteroids, moons, and other objects form.

Scientists already knew about this system because they’d found a hot Jupiter — a gas giant exoplanet that orbits close to their star — around CI Tau. It was the first hot Jupiter to be discovered around such a young star.

