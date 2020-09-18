Four Months Later: Pelosi Condemns Rioting

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Almost four months after the worst rioting and looting in history took hold in practically every major city in the US, the majority of which are run by Democrats, Nancy Pelosi finally said something about it.

“We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting,” Pelosi said Thursday, adding “They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”

Note, that Pelosi did not mention BLM or Antifa, or name any group responsible for the destruction.

Many expressed the same theory about why Pelosi suddenly decided to address the matter:

Indeed, a series of new polls reveals that the majority of Americans believe there is a war being waged against police officers, and that support for the ‘black lives matter’ movement has dropped even further, with many more now seeing little distinction between the movement’s ‘protests’ and violent riots.


