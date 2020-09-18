Four Months Later: Pelosi Condemns Rioting

Almost four months after the worst rioting and looting in history took hold in practically every major city in the US, the majority of which are run by Democrats, Nancy Pelosi finally said something about it.

“We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting,” Pelosi said Thursday, adding “They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”

Only took her nearly 4 months to make this statement. https://t.co/rUt9OgKUbm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 17, 2020

Note, that Pelosi did not mention BLM or Antifa, or name any group responsible for the destruction.

Many expressed the same theory about why Pelosi suddenly decided to address the matter:

Someone's office got some polling data. https://t.co/t6kuEiwC5e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Day late and a dollar short pelosi…polls are bothering you aren't they… — Mcdellinger (@nanas21grands) September 17, 2020

Figured out it wasn't polling well. — Ransom (@RansomValley) September 17, 2020

An election is coming, they’ve realised that rioting by their supporters doesn’t look good — Pontus Fractus 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@patchm66) September 17, 2020

This internal polls must of been really bad. — IB Mee (@BigBrotherNut) September 17, 2020

Checked the polls and now in panic mode. — Hwy 16 (@16_hwy) September 17, 2020

Oh guess what is starting to appear in liberal focus groups — Rage Quitter (@Xenomorph10) September 17, 2020

It's what happens when you realise your internal poll numbers are through the floor. — Prin❌e (Latino) (@TaskForceAEGIS) September 17, 2020

Indeed, a series of new polls reveals that the majority of Americans believe there is a war being waged against police officers, and that support for the ‘black lives matter’ movement has dropped even further, with many more now seeing little distinction between the movement’s ‘protests’ and violent riots.



