Four Rochdale grooming gang members are STILL in Britain with one living back at home again a decade after abusing girls as young as 12

The victims of a notorious Rochdale grooming gang have been ‘failed again’ after it emerged four men have still not been deported a decade after preying on girls as young as 12.

Shabir Ahmed, 66, Qari Abdul Rauf, 50, Abdul Aziz, 48 and Adil Khan, 49, were among nine men convicted in 2012 of a catalogue of serious sex offences against vulnerable victims in Rochdale.

As the only groomers to have dual UK-Pakistani citizenship, they were at risk of being deported back to Pakistan – but none of the four appear to have been deported or be facing deportation.

Ahmed, known as ‘Daddy’ in the gang, is still serving a 22-year jail term for rape but Rauf is back living at his home address in Rochdale and Aziz has also been seen in the town, locals say.

Khan’s exact whereabouts are not known.

One woman who was abused wet herself and ran into a shop after spotting her attacker in the town centre recently, according to locals, and another victim bumped into her abuser in a nightclub only last week.

The Home Office will not say whether a decision has been made to deport any of the four.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We do not routinely comment on individual cases.’

