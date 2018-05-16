Four socialist-backed candidates win Pennsylvania elections

Image Credits: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Four Democratic candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won primary elections for legislative seats in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

In the Pittsburgh area, Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato, Democrats who are both members of the DSA, won primaries for state House Districts 34 and 21.

Lee and Innamorato defeated state representatives Paul Costa and Dom Costa, both Democrats. They do not have Republican opponents in the general election.

Paul Costa congratulated Lee on her victory, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that her campaign had done a better job getting people out to vote.”

