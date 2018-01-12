Fourth Woman Accuses Soros Fund Financier of Raping Her in Penthouse Sex Dungeon

A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit accusing former Soros Fund portfolio manager Howard Rubin of brutalizing her in his Manhattan penthouse sex dungeon, saying he ignored her repeated use of their agreed-upon safe word, “pineapples,” during an S&M session.

The woman, who has requested anonymity in her $7 million Manhattan Supreme Court suit as a rape victim, met Rubin through a friend in November 2015.

The pal set up a date between the then-60-year-old Rubin and the 20-year-old woman at the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan, the suit says. The woman was told she’d be paid $2,000 for dinner and drinks, but that she would not be required to have sex.

Rubin plied the young escort with pricey glasses of Don Julio 1942 Anejo tequila and then presented her with a nondisclosure agreement that said she could be sued for up to $1 million if she disclosed their relationship, according to court papers.

