Fox Analyst Apologises For Saying It Takes ‘Courage’ To Stand For National Anthem

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A former US soccer player working for Fox as an analyst deleted a tweet he posted saying that standing for the national anthem “takes courage.”

Alexi Lalas later also apologised for making the remark, and issued a statement clarifying that he supports those trying to bring attention to ‘the problems of police brutality and systemic racism’.

Following more than a dozen players in the National Women’s Soccer League taking a knee Saturday, Lalas wrote that “Now it takes courage to actually stand for the national anthem.”

He was immediately targeted for cancellation by the woke mob:

Lalas immediately caved and issued an apology for his words:

Others had some keen advice for Lalas:

