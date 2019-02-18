Fox Backs Smollett Over Alleged Race Hoax, Yet ABC Fired Roseanne Over Tweets

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett receiving major support from Fox over his alleged “assault” is a stark contrast to ABC’s treatment of Roseanne Barr over a series of tweets.

Smollett received the endorsement despite police reports claiming he orchestrated being the victim of a racially and homophobically-charged assaulted by Trump supporters.

“[Smollett] remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him,” said a joint statement from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

The endorsement from the major network and studio for potentially a Class 4 felony is a stark contrast to ABC’s treatment of Roseanne Barr over a series of tweets.

Barr’s commercially successful titular sitcom was canceled almost immediately after multiple tweets targeted globalist kingpin George Soros and former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Moreover, the mainstream media’s official reasoning for Barr’s termination was her tweet against Jarrett.

“Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby = vj,” said Barr’s May 2018 tweet.

Barr later claimed she had no idea Jarrett was black.

But Barr’s comments on Soros being a Nazi and his ties to ABC seems to have really triggered ABC dropping the cash cow show and actor.







Soros is tied to ABC as well as other major outlets, according to the Media Research Center.

“[Soros] has ties to more than 30 mainstream news outlets – including The New York Times, Washington Post, the Associated Press, NBC and ABC,” reports MRC.org.

If Barr’s tweets set the bar for termination, then doesn’t Smollett’s situation warrant the same treatment?

