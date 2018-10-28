Fox Business Pulls 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' episode with 'Soros-occupied State Department' Remark

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Fox Business on Sunday said it pulled an episode of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” that contained what critics said was anti-Semitic sentiment just a day after a gunman killed 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In the segment, Judicial Watch official Chris Farrell claimed a Central American migrant caravan moving towards the U.S. southern border is being funded by the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

Farrell was referencing George Soros, a Jewish billionaire and political activist who routinely funds Democratic candidates and initiatives.

